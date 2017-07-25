Psychology Professor, UAM Psychology Honor Society Receive Awards From Psi Chi

Dr. Seungyeon Lee, an assistant professor of psychology, was named the outstanding faculty member for the Southwestern Region of Psi Chi for "contributions to the honor society." Psi Chi annually recognizes an outstanding college faculty member in each of six regions nationally. Each recipient receives a monetary award. “I am humbled and honored to have received this incredibly generous award from the organization," said Lee. "The funds awarded will go far in helping me to realize my own goals of becoming a psychologist and a faculty mentor.
"Dr. Lee is an outstanding faculty member and very deserving of this recognition," said Dr. Rick Clubb, dean of the School of Social and Behavioral Sciences. "She has been the primary faculty advisor of our Psi Chi chapter since 2014 and has done a wonderful job."
UAM's Psi Chi chapter was selected as a 2016-17 Model Chapter Award for the second consecutive year. Only 42 of more than 1,200 chapters internationally receive this award.
Psi Chi was founded in 1929 to "encourage, stimulate, and maintain excellence in scholarship, and to advance the science of psychology." Psi Chi chapters sponsor programs that augment the regular curriculum, offer service to the campus and the community at large, develop leadership skills, and provide fellowship through affiliation with the chapter. Psi Chi is a member of the Association of College Honor Societies and an affiliate of the American Psychological Association and the Association for Psychological Science.
For more information, contact Clubb at (870) 460-1047.
