Salineriverchronicle.com Owner Speaks to Saline County Group

Rob Reep, owner of salineriverchronicle.com recently spoke to the Saline County History and Heritage Society. He talked about the documentary he produced entitled "Saline" about the Saline River. The river begins in Saline County and flows south through several counties until it merges with the Ouachita River at the southern tip of Bradley County. It remains a protected free flowing stream with a rich history. The river is an important body of water for recreation and sport.
Generations have enjoyed the river and it is beloved for it's scenery and use.
Generations have enjoyed the river and it is beloved for it's scenery and use.
No comments:
Post a Comment