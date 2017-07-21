SouthArk to begin offering adult education in Warren

South Arkansas Community College is expanding its adult education program and will begin offering classes to serve Bradley County in Warren this fall.
The college has been the provider of adult education in Union County for many years.
While SouthArk’s Education Center in the Brunson Complex at 204 Bragg St. in Warren is renovated to accommodate the program, classes will meet at the Southeast Arkansas Community-Based Education Center at 800 N. Walnut.
SouthArk will offer General Educational Development, Workforce Alliance for Growth in the Economy, English as a second language and alternative sentencing classes, according to SouthArk adult education director Amy Sturdivant, who said that the college is “excited” for the opportunity to operate in Bradley County.
“We have learned about the wonderful history of adult education classes that have been provided by Warren School District at SEACBEC for many years,” she said. “Although SouthArk now will be providing these services to Bradley County, we look forward to maintaining existing relationships in the community and expanding our partnerships with companies and organizations in the area.”
Sturdivant said that the program still is seeking one full-time faculty member and one part-time faculty member. Already on staff are program coordinator Will Rankin, administrative specialists Joanna Carpenter and Helen Frosh and alternative sentencing coordinator Coleman Dowda.
The fall semester officially begins on Aug. 21. Class schedules will be posted on campus soon.
For more information, call Sturdivant at (870) 864-8478 or Rankin at (870) 226-6920.
The college has been the provider of adult education in Union County for many years.
While SouthArk’s Education Center in the Brunson Complex at 204 Bragg St. in Warren is renovated to accommodate the program, classes will meet at the Southeast Arkansas Community-Based Education Center at 800 N. Walnut.
SouthArk will offer General Educational Development, Workforce Alliance for Growth in the Economy, English as a second language and alternative sentencing classes, according to SouthArk adult education director Amy Sturdivant, who said that the college is “excited” for the opportunity to operate in Bradley County.
“We have learned about the wonderful history of adult education classes that have been provided by Warren School District at SEACBEC for many years,” she said. “Although SouthArk now will be providing these services to Bradley County, we look forward to maintaining existing relationships in the community and expanding our partnerships with companies and organizations in the area.”
Sturdivant said that the program still is seeking one full-time faculty member and one part-time faculty member. Already on staff are program coordinator Will Rankin, administrative specialists Joanna Carpenter and Helen Frosh and alternative sentencing coordinator Coleman Dowda.
The fall semester officially begins on Aug. 21. Class schedules will be posted on campus soon.
For more information, call Sturdivant at (870) 864-8478 or Rankin at (870) 226-6920.
No comments:
Post a Comment