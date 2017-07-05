July and August are prime planting months for crops to be harvested in the fall. To adopt a bed or bed space, go to the Bradley County Extension Office located at 101 1 st Street in Warren to complete an application and user agreement. Bed and space assignment will be made by the Extension Office. You may contact the Extension Office at (870) 226-8410 for more information regarding the Community Garden, or Dana Harvey at (870) 226-6774, ext. 2401; or by email at dana.harvey@dhs.arkansas.gov.
Wednesday, July 5, 2017
Space Available For Adoption in SEAHDC Community Garden
