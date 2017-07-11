News
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Tim Kessler Speaks To Warren Rotary Club
Tim Kessler, editor of the Eagle-Democrat, shared with the Rotary Club a brief rundown of his career, the events surrounding his new book, and future ideas for another book.
Pictured are (l-r): Tim Kessler, Rotarian Philip Faris
6:45 PM
