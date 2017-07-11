Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Tim Kessler Speaks To Warren Rotary Club

Tim Kessler, editor of the Eagle-Democrat, shared with the Rotary Club a brief rundown of his career, the events surrounding his new book, and future ideas for another book.

Pictured are (l-r): Tim Kessler, Rotarian Philip Faris
at 6:45 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)