UofA Extension Announces Financial Management Program

“Are you trying to make ends meet this summer? Having a spending plan is always important whether your family is one person or six people”, said Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Family and Consumer Sciences Agent. “A spending plan gives peace of mind, reduces stress, and prepares for emergencies. It also helps reach life goals, identifies wasteful spending, helps you live within your income and makes record keeping easier”, Kizer said.
Kizer announced the Navigating the Financial Journey class for Saturday, August 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Jefferson County Extension Conference Room located at 500 South Idaho Street in Pine Bluff.
Cost of the class is $20. Bankruptcy filers will receive their Certificate of Debtor Education. The class is approved by the United States Bankruptcy Trustee as a financial education program and the course complies with the laws enacted under the Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act (BAPCPA).
Budget Development, Money Management, Wise Use of Credit, and Consumer Protection will be taught by Family and Consumer Sciences Agents with the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, Michelle Carter, Bradley County; Diane Clement, Cleveland County; Jane Newton, Lincoln County; and Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County.
To register for the financial management course, call 870-534-1033 or e-mail mkizer@uaex.edu.
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.
Kizer announced the Navigating the Financial Journey class for Saturday, August 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Jefferson County Extension Conference Room located at 500 South Idaho Street in Pine Bluff.
Cost of the class is $20. Bankruptcy filers will receive their Certificate of Debtor Education. The class is approved by the United States Bankruptcy Trustee as a financial education program and the course complies with the laws enacted under the Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act (BAPCPA).
Budget Development, Money Management, Wise Use of Credit, and Consumer Protection will be taught by Family and Consumer Sciences Agents with the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, Michelle Carter, Bradley County; Diane Clement, Cleveland County; Jane Newton, Lincoln County; and Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County.
To register for the financial management course, call 870-534-1033 or e-mail mkizer@uaex.edu.
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.
No comments:
Post a Comment