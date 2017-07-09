Warren High to Conduct orientations for 9th Grade and New Stuents

Warren High School will have Orientation for 9th Grade and New Student Orientation for students new to the district on Thursday, August 3, 2017. All returning 10th, 11th, and 12th graders may pick up their schedules anytime between 8am - Noon and 1pm - 3pm on Monday, July 31 through Wednesday, August 2, 2017. The counselor, Mrs. McMurry, will be available on those days to discuss schedule changes.
Schedule changes will also be made by appointment only on August 7 from 3pm to 8pm, August 8 from 3pm to 8 pm, August 9 from 3pm to 8pm, and August 10 from 3pm to 8pm.
All registration forms will be online by July 15, 2017 on the Warren High School Website for you to download and fill out prior to coming to save you time when you come pick up your schedule. A $5 locker fee is required to pick up your schedule.
You will also be able to get your parking permit at that time. You will need your driver's license, proof of insurance, $5.00, and car registration to get your parking permit.
