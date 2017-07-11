Warren Schools News Briefs For 2017/2018 School Year

2017-18 School Year, all students will receive breakfast and lunch at no cost because of the continuation of the CEP(Community Eligibility Program.
Open House/Class Meetings/Orientation
ABC Preschool will have Meet and Greet night on August 9, 2017 from 6p.m.-7p.m. at the ABC building.
Eastside Elementary School will have class meeting for grade KG-3rd on August 11, 2017 from 5pm-7pm. School supplies may be brought that night.
Brunson New Vision Charter School class meeting will be August 8, 2017. School supplies may be brought that night.
4th Grade - 6:30pm
5th Grade - 5:30pm
Warren Middle School orientation for grade 6, 7, & 8 grade will be August 3rd, 2017 at the following times: All students are expected to attend orientation. Students will receive their class schedule for the year. Every student will need a pen/pencil and know his/her physical address not a P.O. Number.
6th grade- 5p.m until
7th grade- 3pm-4pm
8th grade- 1pm-2pm
Warren High School
Orientation for 9th Grade and New Student Orientation for students new to the district on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 10 a.m. All returning 10th, 11th, and 12th graders may pick up their schedules anytime between 8am - Noon and 1pm - 3pm on Monday, July 31 through Wednesday, August 2, 2017. The counselor, Mrs. McMurry, will be available on those days to discuss schedule changes.
Schedule changes will also be made by appointment only on August 7 from 3pm to 8pm, August 8 from 3pm to 8 pm, August 9 from 3pm to 8pm, and August 10 from 3pm to 8pm.
All registration forms will be online by July 15, 2017 on the Warren High School Website for you to download and fill out prior to coming to save you time when you come pick up your schedule. A $5 locker fee is required to pick up your schedule.
You will also be able to get your parking permit at that time. You will need your driver's license, proof of insurance, $5.00, and car registration to get your parking permit.
Transportation In-Service for all WSD bus drivers will be held on July 17, 2017, from 2pm -5pm in the administration office meeting room, located on 408 Cherry St, Warren, AR 71671.
