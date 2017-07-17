News
Monday, July 17, 2017
YMCA Hosts Day Camp
Lara Rogers from Arkansas Game & Fish came to visit the YMCA Day Camp last Wednesday, July 12th. She showed the Day Campers how to properly cast a fishing rod. She also did an art activity.
at
6:51 PM
