2017 Fair Queen Pageant and Jr. Fair Queen Pageant Information

The 2017 Bradley County Fair Queen pageant and Junior Fair Queen pageant will be held on Tuesday, September 12th at the Warren Cultural Center and will begin at 7:00 p.m. Entry fee for either competition is $25. Deadline to enter is Friday, September 8th.
Contestants eligible for the Bradley County Fair Queen must be 17 years of age and not more than 21 years of age and must reside in Bradley County. The contestant named Bradley County Fair Queen will be eligible to receive a scholarship from University of Arkansas at Monticello or South Ark. Community College in El Dorado.
A contestant in the Junior Fair Queen pageant must be at least 13 years of age and not more than 16 and a resident of Bradley County.
Winners in both divisions will receive a trophy and a cash scholarship.
Participants in the both divisions will compete in Private Interview (50%), Sportswear (15%) and Evening Gown (35%). There will be no swimsuit competition.
Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock will be held in October.
Young ladies interested in competing for either title should contact JeNelle Lipton at 870-226-5457, Glenda Cross at 870-226-5758 or Robin Hollis at the Bradley County Extension Office 870-226-8410.
