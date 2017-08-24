Architectural historian with AHPP to speak at UAM

On Tuesday, September 5, Mason Toms, exterior design consultant and architectural historian for Main Street Arkansas will present “Mid-Century Modern and Why It Matters” at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5, at the School of Forestry and Natural Resources Conference Room at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The 1950s and 60s was a period of significant change in the United States, both socially and technologically. The repercussions of World War II, the Civil Rights Movement, and the Space Race were defining aspects of this period. Mid-Century Modern architecture reflected these changes in a physical way, forever changing the built environment. Mason Toms will discuss the ways that these social and technological changes affected American architecture and are now reflected in Arkansas’s built environment.
This program is part of the Tunican Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society and Drew County Historical Society’s Fall Speaker Series. It is free and open to the public. The event is sponsored by the UAM School of Social and Behavioral Sciences and the Arkansas Archeological Survey’s UAM Research Station.
Mason Toms, Arkansas Historic Preservation Program
Mid-Century Modern and Why It Matters
Tuesday, September 5 at 6:30 PM
School of Forestry and Natural Resources Conference Room at the University of Arkansas at Monticello
For more information, contact jabarnes@uark.edu or 870-460-1290.
