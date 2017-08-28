Arrest Report: Auust 28, 2017

Sheldon Davis, 401 Halligan, Apt. 20, Warren, AR., age 51, arrested on a warrant (8-21-17)
Erick Lazaro, 103 N. Munn, Warren, AR., age 33, charged with domestic battery 3rd and DWI (8-21-17)
Ashleigh Webb, 1348 Highway 133, Wilmar, AR., age 26, charged with possession of controlled substance (8-22-17)
Shawn E. Peacock, Waren, age 37, charged with commercial burglary, trafficking a schedule 2 controlled substance, trafficking a schedule 4 controlled substance, and theft of a controlled substance (8-22-17)
Phillip Hays, 1505 US Highway 63 S, Warren, AR., age 31, charged with driving on suspended license , fictitious tags, and no proof of insurance (8-23-17)
Artis L. Mathews, New Edinburg, AR., age 35, charged with DWI II (8-26-17)
Antario R. Gilbert, 102 Bradley R. 194, Banks, age 32, charged with driving on suspended license, criminal impersonation, possession of controlled substance - marijuana and controlled substance schedule 2 (8-27-17)
Erick Lazaro, 103 N. Munn, Warren, AR., age 33, charged with domestic battery 3rd and DWI (8-21-17)
Ashleigh Webb, 1348 Highway 133, Wilmar, AR., age 26, charged with possession of controlled substance (8-22-17)
Shawn E. Peacock, Waren, age 37, charged with commercial burglary, trafficking a schedule 2 controlled substance, trafficking a schedule 4 controlled substance, and theft of a controlled substance (8-22-17)
Phillip Hays, 1505 US Highway 63 S, Warren, AR., age 31, charged with driving on suspended license , fictitious tags, and no proof of insurance (8-23-17)
Artis L. Mathews, New Edinburg, AR., age 35, charged with DWI II (8-26-17)
Antario R. Gilbert, 102 Bradley R. 194, Banks, age 32, charged with driving on suspended license, criminal impersonation, possession of controlled substance - marijuana and controlled substance schedule 2 (8-27-17)
No comments:
Post a Comment