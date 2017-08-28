BCEDC Approves Option For Potential New Industry

The Bradley County Economic Development Commission meet for its regular monthly meeting Monday evening, August 28th. There was a quorum present, and normal reports were presented including the financial statement.
Mayor Bryan Martin presented a letter to the Commission requesting the BCEDC to approve an option for a private company to purchase over six acres of land in the city industrial park located just off U. S. Highway 278 on the south end of the Warren city limits. The company plans to submit an application to the State of Arkansas to construct a production facility for pharmaceutical cannabis. The request was to offer lot #4 of the industrial park to the company at a price of $4000.00 per acre. The option would require the company to pay $1000.00 for the option with the possibility of extending the option another 180 days.
If the company's application is approved by the state, and there is no guarantee if that will occur, the company will construct a 20,000 square foot building and all manufacturing will be indoors. The products will then be shipped to legal dispensaries in Arkansas. The business will employ around 30-35 jobs, and the payroll will be close to $2 million annually. The company will pay normal property and sales taxes.
Medical marijuana has been approved by the voters of Arkansas. It's use will be restricted to combat certain diseases and sold only to those individuals properly designated by a medical professional. The state will regulate all aspects of the production and sale and will require extreme security of the production facility.
Mayor Martin stated he had visited with a representative of the company requesting the option and had conducted an investigation of the firm and the process. He indicated he had talked to all Warren City Council Members and each of them is supportive of granting the option on the land.
All six support legal job creation for the city and surrounding community. Council member Joel Tolefree voiced his support for the option and economic development.
After some discussion and several questions being asked, the BCEDC Board unanimously voted to approve offering the option as requested by the Mayor. The option had to be approved by the BCEDC because they own the lot in the industrial park. The park was developed by the City of Warren using city funds and grants over the years.
