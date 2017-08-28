BCMC Hosts Board of Directors Meet and Greet

On Thursday, August 24, the Bradley County Medical Center hosted a “Board of Directors Meet and Greet.” As part of an organizational wide effort to improve both customer service and employee relations, all employees were invited to meet their board members, following their regular monthly meeting at the hospital. Cookies and punch were provided by the Ladies’ Auxiliary, and every department was represented. The BCMC Customer Service committee is chaired by Paulette Tolefree.
