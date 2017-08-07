Bradley County Rural Fire Responds to House Fire

The Bradley County Rural Fire Department responded to a fire at 168 Bradley 39 Hermitage on August 6. The fire truck to arrive first was a pumper, and the fireman discovered a fire which was mostly contained in a bedroom in the rear of the home. The fire was quickly extinguished after a hole was broken in through the wall. Firefighters entered the home with breathing apparatus for overhaul operations. The door to the bedroom had been closed which isolated it from the rest of the house. The cause of the fire has at this time not been determined.
