Bradley County Sheriff Personnel Assist In Car Chase

After 8:30 P.M. Saturday night July 29th, the Bradley County Sheriff's Office was involved with other law enforcement agencies in an effort to apprehend individuals fleeing from the Monticello Police Department. According to unofficial information, the chase began in Monticello and ended up with Monticello Police and Drew County Sheriff's Department in pursuit. Apparently the chase carried outside the Monticello City limits onto State Highway 35 and ended up on U.S. Highway 63 headed south toward Warren. SRC is told that Cleveland County law enforcement and the Arkansas State Police also were involved.
According to unofficial information, the car was abandoned on the road to Cow Ford near the river.
The vehicle was found but at last word the driver was still loose. Again it was unofficially reported that two people got out of the vehicle on Highway 35 and were taken into custody. SRC has not yet obtained the names. The cause of the pursuit is not known.
More information will be provided as soon as it is available. To our knowledge, no injuries occurred.
According to unofficial information, the car was abandoned on the road to Cow Ford near the river.
The vehicle was found but at last word the driver was still loose. Again it was unofficially reported that two people got out of the vehicle on Highway 35 and were taken into custody. SRC has not yet obtained the names. The cause of the pursuit is not known.
More information will be provided as soon as it is available. To our knowledge, no injuries occurred.
No comments:
Post a Comment