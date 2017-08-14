City's Westside Pool Completes The Summer of 2017

Youngsters enjoyed their last day of swimming for 2017 at the Westside Pool Friday, August 11th.
With school starting the fall semester Monday the 14th, the pool will close for the 2017 year.
To celebrate the last day, the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the Warren Police Department, served the kids and staff a hotdog lunch. On hand was Chamber President Joel Tolefree, police officers Meeks and Britton along with City Parks and Recreation Manager Renious Harton and Pool Manager Memory Frazer.
The City of Warren Westside Pool is open to serve the Warren community during the summer months while school is out. It is Health Department approved and has trained and certified life guards on duty at all times.
Life guards and staff for 2017 were:
Caleb watson
Hannah Richey
Micah Richey-Head Lifeguard
Lain Millerd
Amaya Partman
Alex Borchardt
Josh Longing
Memory Frazer-Pool Manager
