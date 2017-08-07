Commodities will be issued August 21-25, 2017

Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation will receive U.S.D.A food commodities. Items available will be: Can Fruit Mix. Peaches, Pears, Cranberry Juice, Raisins Carrots Cream Style Corn, Tomato Soup Spinach, Spaghetti Sauce, Mash Potatoes, Peanut Butter, Orange Juice, Bran Flakes, Leg Quarters, Boned Can Chicken, Cream of Mushroom, Shredded Cheese and Cream Mushroom.
The rules for acceptance and participation in the U.S.D.A’s Temporary Emergency Program are the same for everyone without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, disability, national origin, 1political affiliation, or veteran status. If your household’s income is at or below the federal poverty level, you may be eligible to receive surplus commodities. Households must meet income guidelines, live in the county that you apply for commodities, and show some type of identification (driver’s license, or other photo identification, etc.)
You can pick up for ONE (1) other person beside yourself IF you are and authorized representative. If you pick up for another person, you must bring ALL required information and a written note from that person stating you may pick up their commodities. PLEASE BRING BAGS OR BOXES TO COMMODITY SITE WITH YOU.
Ashley County: Monday, August 21, 2017
8:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, Main St., Hamburg, AR.; Contact Cindy Griever at 870-853-8606 or Carolyn Davis 870-226-2668 X 307.
Chicot County: Tuesday, August 22, 2017
8:00 a.m. at the National Guard Armory., Lake Village, AR.; Contact Simone Brown at 870-265-3379 or Carolyn Davis 870-226-2668 X 307.
Desha County: Wednesday, August 23, 2017
8:00 a.m. at the Municipal Complex, McGehee, AR., Contact Sheree Jackson at 870-222-3392 or Carolyn Davis 870-226-2668 X 307.
Drew County: Thursday, August 24, 2017
8:00 a.m. at the Drew County Fair Grounds, Monticello, AR.; Contact Annette Esaw at 870-460-0842 or Carolyn Davis 870-226-2668 X 307.
Bradley County: Friday, August 25, 2017
8:00 a.m. at the New National Guard Armory, 101 Industrial Park Drive.., Warren, AR.; Contact Tia Hooper at 870-226-4413 or Carolyn Davis 870-226-2668 X 307.
