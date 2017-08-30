Community Action Board Asked to Respond to Federal Government

The Southeast Arkansas Community Action Board of Directors were called to a special board meeting Monday, August 21st to respond to a report the organization has received from the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. The report, dated July, 2017 listed a number of findings and requested a response from the agency.
The meeting was scheduled to begin at 10:00 A.M. but a quorum was not present. The Vice Chairman of the board, Mrs. Angela J. Meeks, was presiding in the absence of a Chairman. She called the Executive Committee into action and discussed several things on the agenda, including the OIG report. There was some confusion and different ideas on what could be done and what should be done. The Executive Committee approved a commodity grant and a child nutrition grant, subject to final approval by the full board.
There was considerable discussion about the proper response to the OIG report. It was determined that any final action on the response be made by the full board when it meets August 26th. In a draft report handed our by the Interim Executive Director, the agency agreed with most of the findings and stated that they have been corrected. The draft response did not agree with the OIG finding relating to an unallowable cost claim and stated the reasons for not agreeing. The amount in question is $4,784.00.
Vice Chairman Meeks recommended the board hire Mr. Quincy Ross, a representative of the Center of Arkansas Legal Services to assist the board, at no cost, in reviewing legal matters and to act as a consultant. It was unclear if she was proposing to put Mr. Ross on the board or just use him as a consultant
The meeting was scheduled to begin at 10:00 A.M. but a quorum was not present. The Vice Chairman of the board, Mrs. Angela J. Meeks, was presiding in the absence of a Chairman. She called the Executive Committee into action and discussed several things on the agenda, including the OIG report. There was some confusion and different ideas on what could be done and what should be done. The Executive Committee approved a commodity grant and a child nutrition grant, subject to final approval by the full board.
There was considerable discussion about the proper response to the OIG report. It was determined that any final action on the response be made by the full board when it meets August 26th. In a draft report handed our by the Interim Executive Director, the agency agreed with most of the findings and stated that they have been corrected. The draft response did not agree with the OIG finding relating to an unallowable cost claim and stated the reasons for not agreeing. The amount in question is $4,784.00.
Vice Chairman Meeks recommended the board hire Mr. Quincy Ross, a representative of the Center of Arkansas Legal Services to assist the board, at no cost, in reviewing legal matters and to act as a consultant. It was unclear if she was proposing to put Mr. Ross on the board or just use him as a consultant
No comments:
Post a Comment