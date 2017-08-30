Early Registration Ends for Race to the Fair

Early registration ends on Friday, September 8, 2017 for the annual Race to the Fair 5kRun/Walk and 1 Mile Run/Walk which will be held September 16 at 8:00 a.m. at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds in Rison. First, Second and Third place awards will be given in the men and women’s division. Participation medals and t-shirts will be given to all who pre-register and door prizes will be awarded on the day of the race. Race day applications will be accepted up until 7:45 a.m. on the day of the race. All ages are invited to participate in this FUN Family event. For additional information or a race registration form, please contact pcmcclellan13@gmail.com or call Roger McClellan at 643-0150. Registration forms are also available at FBT Bank & Mortgage (race sponsor) at the Fordyce and Rison banks, Warren Bank and Trust, west branch location in Warren, Simple Simon’s Pizza in Warren along with the Cleveland County Herald office in Rison
Registration forms are also in the fair tabloid which was mailed to Cleveland County Herald recipients and can be picked up at Herald office located in Rison.registration En
Registration forms are also in the fair tabloid which was mailed to Cleveland County Herald recipients and can be picked up at Herald office located in Rison.registration En
No comments:
Post a Comment