The Senior Community Service Employee program ( SCSEP ) and the National Caucus and Center on Black Aging ( NCBA ) have scheduled an education/outreach meeting for August 28th form 10:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. at the Ouachita Valley and Business Technology Center in Camden, Arkansas. The location is 625 S. Adams Street, Camden, Arkansas.
Ms. Debra Carter will be present to discuss the programs and to answer questions. The program strives to place senior citizens in community service positions to assist local non-profit agencies with manpower and to help the senior citizens.
Anyone interested in learning more or participating in the meeting should attend.
