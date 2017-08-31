Go! Hogs! Go!

ARKANSAS RZAORBACKS
Season Opener Sale
Thursday and Friday, Sept. 7th and 8th
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Bradley County Medical Center
In Conference Room
Come check out a great selection of official items including shirts, jerseys, infant items, youth items jewelry, purses, vintage jackets, glamour shirts, men's items, auto accessories, home decor items, doormats, B.O.G.O. items and other great gift items
Cash or Check, Payroll Deduct, Debit, MC or Visa, Discover
A benefit for the BCMC Auxiliary
