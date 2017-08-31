Thursday, August 31, 2017

Go! Hogs! Go!

ARKANSAS RZAORBACKS

Season Opener Sale

Thursday and Friday, Sept. 7th and 8th
7 a.m.-7 p.m. 

Bradley County Medical Center

In Conference Room


Come check out a great selection of official items including shirts, jerseys, infant items, youth items jewelry, purses, vintage jackets, glamour shirts, men's items, auto accessories, home decor items, doormats, B.O.G.O. items and other great gift items
Cash or Check, Payroll Deduct, Debit, MC or Visa, Discover
A benefit for the BCMC Auxiliary
