Monday, August 7, 2017

Governor Addresses Warren School Personnel/Union Bank Feeds

Governor Hutchinson addresses teachers.
In preparation for the 2017-2018 school year, teachers, administrators and staff of the Warren School District met to begin the new school year Monday, August 8th.  They gathered at the Warren Cultural Center on the campus of Warren High School.  It was the kick off meeting to get everyone oriented and prepared for the school year.

First year Superintendent Bryan Cornish spoke and introduced each school principal and other staff. A variety of policies and procedures were discussed and the mission of the Warren School District was talked about in great detail.

The meeting began at 8:00 A.M.  Around 10:00 A.M. Governor Asa Hutchinson made an appearance and spoke to the teachers and staff for about thirty minutes.  He talked about the importance of
Superintendent Cornish
education and the seriousness of the job teachers and staff perform.  State Representative Mike Holcomb, R-Pine Bluff joined the Governor for the meeting.  The Governor stated he supports school choice and commended Warren for moving to a charter school concept.

A sack lunch of hamburgers was provided again this year by Union Bank & Trust Company.  Randy Rauls and Patricia Wilkerson of the Union Bank-Warren Branch along with personnel from Monticello, cooked and served the meal.  Teachers and staff retired to their respective rooms and work places to continue preparations for next week's arrival of students.  The remainder of this week will be a continuation of planning and workshops for the teachers and staff.






Union Bank cooks for the school employees.

at 7:16 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)