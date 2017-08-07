Governor Addresses Warren School Personnel/Union Bank Feeds

|Governor Hutchinson addresses teachers.
First year Superintendent Bryan Cornish spoke and introduced each school principal and other staff. A variety of policies and procedures were discussed and the mission of the Warren School District was talked about in great detail.
The meeting began at 8:00 A.M. Around 10:00 A.M. Governor Asa Hutchinson made an appearance and spoke to the teachers and staff for about thirty minutes. He talked about the importance of
|Superintendent Cornish
A sack lunch of hamburgers was provided again this year by Union Bank & Trust Company. Randy Rauls and Patricia Wilkerson of the Union Bank-Warren Branch along with personnel from Monticello, cooked and served the meal. Teachers and staff retired to their respective rooms and work places to continue preparations for next week's arrival of students. The remainder of this week will be a continuation of planning and workshops for the teachers and staff.
|Union Bank cooks for the school employees.
No comments:
Post a Comment