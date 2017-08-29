News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Lumberjack LIVE
.
Tuesday, August 29, 2017
Helping Hurricane Harvey Victims
WHS Beta Club is collecting AA batteries & protein bars for victims of Hurricane Harvey. Deadline for donations is Friday, 9/1. Items will be delivered to Texas on Sunday, 9/3 by members of the Warren community.
at
1:07 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment