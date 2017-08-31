Hospital Bd. Approves Hospitalist Contract

In a special called meeting of the Bradley County Medical Center Board held on August 31st, the board voted unanimously to authorize a contract with Mainline Healthcare to provide two full time hospitalist to work at Bradley County Medical Center. A hospitalist is a doctor who works full time at the hospital and treats patients once they are admitted to the hospital by their personal physician.
The concept of employing hospitalist has been under consideration for some time. Most large hospitals utilize them and many smaller hospitals have started doing so. The Warren Medical community supports the idea. They believe it will give them more time in their clinics and provide faster care for hospital patients.
Under the agreement approved, Bradley County Medical Center will contract with Mainline for Mainline to provide two hospitalist to serve BCMC. BCMC will bill the patients for services rendered just like it presently does. The agreement is for one year with provision for it to be extended. Any hospitalist hired to work at Bradley County Medical Center will have to be approved by the Bradley County Medical staff ( local doctors ).
The plan is to move as quickly as possible. It is hoped that the new doctors will be working by the end of the year if not sooner. BCMC Board Chairman Freddie Mobley stated that he believes this action will carry Bradley County Medical Center to another level in caring for patients.
The concept of employing hospitalist has been under consideration for some time. Most large hospitals utilize them and many smaller hospitals have started doing so. The Warren Medical community supports the idea. They believe it will give them more time in their clinics and provide faster care for hospital patients.
Under the agreement approved, Bradley County Medical Center will contract with Mainline for Mainline to provide two hospitalist to serve BCMC. BCMC will bill the patients for services rendered just like it presently does. The agreement is for one year with provision for it to be extended. Any hospitalist hired to work at Bradley County Medical Center will have to be approved by the Bradley County Medical staff ( local doctors ).
The plan is to move as quickly as possible. It is hoped that the new doctors will be working by the end of the year if not sooner. BCMC Board Chairman Freddie Mobley stated that he believes this action will carry Bradley County Medical Center to another level in caring for patients.
No comments:
Post a Comment