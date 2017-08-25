Hospital Board Approves Budget

In addition to reviewing all regular reports for the month and year to date, the Bradley County Medical Center Board Adopted the operational budget and capital budget for the upcoming year that covers the time period from October, 2017 through September, 2018. The budget process was covered in some detail.
According to CFO Brandon Gorman, the hospital experienced a net gain of $465,196.00 for the month of July, 2017 but had a net operating loss of $277,036.00 for the month. The difference was the effusion of a large amount of sales tax funds to pay bills related to construction of the new doctors clinic. Mr. Gorman reported on the Home Health Statistics and the monthly sales tax distribution.
The board then approved the following staff recommendations as moved by Dr. Wharton:
*Ethan Schock, M.D., Orthopaedics-Moved to inactive status
*Ioana Irimie, M.D., ER/Family Medicine-Moved to Inactive status
*Charles Jones, Jr., M.D.,ESS/Family Medicine
*Tersa Bau, M.D.,ESS/Family Medicine
*Muhammad Yusuf, M.D., ESS/Family Medicine
*Jermey Jones, M.D., ESS/Family Medicine
*Robin Bohra, M.D., ESS/Family Medicine
The Hospital Administrator then presented his monthly report. He stated he hopes the new clinic will be completed soon and the physicians will be able to move in. He indicated the project was not where he would like it to be but the work is progressing and he is ready to move forward with the after-hours clinic. He also stated that plans are underway to close an alley that is platted but does not exist adjacent to property the hospital has purchased at 115 E. Central Street. He talked about staffing levels and the need to keep a close watch on staffing without sacrificing safety or quality. Mr. Henson thanked employees Brandi Files, Cristi Lawhon, Steven Smith and Mark Weeks for making the extra effort and taking great care of patients.
The Chief Nursing Officer gave her report and talked about efforts to improve patient service.
The Board then meet in executive session. After returning no action was taken.
