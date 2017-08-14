Jeff Long's Statement On The Passing Of Frank Broyles

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The following is a statement from University of Arkansas Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Jeff Long on the passing of longtime University of Arkansas head football coach and athletics director Frank Broyles. Broyles passed away in Fayetteville on Monday.
“The Razorback Family has lost its patriarch and Arkansas has lost one of its most beloved figures. Coach Frank Broyles was a legendary coach, athletics director, broadcaster and a tireless advocate for those caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s. In his more than 50 years of service to the University of Arkansas and intercollegiate athletics, his vision and leadership allowed the Razorback program to flourish and in turn enrich the lives of thousands of young men. In the process, he brought unprecedented national attention to Arkansas. His passion for the Razorbacks was infectious, his spirit was indomitable and his vision helped transform a program, a university and an entire state. His legacy in our state is unmatched.
“I will forever be grateful for the generosity, graciousness and unwavering support he extended to me when I came to the University of Arkansas. The thoughts and prayers of the entire Razorback nation are with his wife Gen, his children and the entire Broyles Family.”
