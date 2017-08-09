LED Lighting Project Completed For High School

According to Warren School Superintendent Bryan Cornish, the LED light project for Warren High School has been completed. As approved by the Warren School Board, all light fixtures, all switches, all outlets, all wiring panels and the fire alarm system have been replaced along with ceiling tile as required as a result of the electrical work. The new system is to provide improved lighting for the building and to save on electrical cost with the installation of energy saving fixtures. In addition to the electrical work, other work was completed to create a new EAST Lab in the High School building.
The total cost of the project is around $640,000.00 to be paid for 65% with state funding and the balance to be paid from the savings on the school's annual electrical bill. The work began in May of 2017 and was completed recently, before school begins the 2017-2018 year.
