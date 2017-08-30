Local Heroes Rescuing Victims of Hurricane Harvey

A group of local residents are currently assisting in rescue efforts in Houston. Jeff Jester, Adam Weaver, Dennis Herron, and Keith Kennedy have been in Houston since Monday. Clint Horn, Marcus Hayes, Josh Belvedresi, and Larry Hayes are joining the efforts today. They have sacrificed their own time and money to assist. As of yesterday they have assisted in rescuing over 200 people and have also had to retrieve a deceased woman. The local guys are with the nonprofit organization the BAA (Bowfishing Association of Arkansas). The men and their hometowns are listed below:
Adam Weaver of Warren
Dennis Herron of Warren
Clint Horn of Warren
Marcus Hayes of Warren
Larry Hayes of Warren
Josh Belvedresi of Warren
Keith Kennedy of Redfield
No comments:
Post a Comment