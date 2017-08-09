Lumberjack Football Coach Bo Hembree Addresses Lions Club

According to Coach Hembree, the Jacks have a good amount of experience returing to defend their Class 4A State Title and and that includes an outstanding array of linemen. He is concerned that several players may have to play offense and defense more than he desires but he hopes quality depth will develop. The key to the teams championship aspirations is the continued growth and improvement of his young quarterback and running back. Both are talented. One is a junior and the other a sophomore.
The coach talked about the price that has to be paid in work to become a good football player and what he requires in his players to show up and workout every day during the summer at 7:00 A.M. He stated it takes work and dedication and if the kids prepare, he can live with the results on the field.
During Coach Hembree's time in Warren, the Lumberjacks have won 13 conference championships, four state championships and been to six title games. He stated many of the former players have gone to college and others have been a success in a variety of ways. He went on to say learning how to work and be dedicated in football teaches success in life.
According to the coach, Jr. Treylon Burks is considered the 22nd best player in the United States among the juniors throughout the country. He has great talent, does well in the classroom and is a leader. He mentioned a number of team members and expects the Jacks to compete. He said every year is different and winning will depend upon how the kids continue to improve.
Warren opens with three excellent non conference opponents and will face good teams in 84A. He encourages the community to come out and support the team and help them in their quest to win. The opening game is Tuesday August 29th at War Memorial Stadium against 5A Little Rock Christian.
No comments:
Post a Comment