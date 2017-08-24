Michelle Carter Speaks to Bradley County Retired Teachers

The Bradley County Retired Teacher Association convened for their monthly meeting on August 8, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Golden Girl's. Michelle Carter, with the Extension Service, was the guest speaker. She informed the group of the many opportunities for people of all ages during the Bradley County Fair and Livestock Show. She also discussed other activities available within the county. Pictured are Betty McGhee Mann, President, Michelle Carter, and Diane Parnell, Program Director.
