Moro Bay State Park Opens its Newly Renovated Campground

On August 31st Moro Bay State Park will reopen its campground; the park will start taking reservations on Monday August 28th. The new campground features 23 campsites with water, sewer, and 50 amp electrical services along Raymond Lake. Each new campsite has a 60ft long camping spur and a living area equipped with a new picnic table, BBQ grill and Lantern Hanger. Each site also has a tent pad. The old 20 site campground did not provide sewer services and had aged to the point that electrical and water utilities were becoming unreliable. The old asphalt was buckling and sinking in places and a number of sites did not have tent pads. Some of the old campsites spurs were less than 30ft long making them too short for many modern RV’s to use. Only a few of the old campsites had 50 amp electrical services. This renovation has solved these issues. Those who would like more information can call the park at 870-463-8555 or visit the park at 6071 Hwy 600, Jersey AR. 71651. Campsites can be reserved for up to one year in advance. Reservations can be made starting Monday August 28th by calling 877-879-2471 or by visiting Arkansasstateparks.com. The park also features 5 luxurious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom cabins along Moro Bay, a playground, two short hiking trails, a park store, and a marina with rental boats, kayaks, and pedal boats.
