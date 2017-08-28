New Officers/New Goals For Health Coalition

The Bradley County Hometown Health Coalition in conjunction with the Bradley County Health Fair meet Friday, August 25th in the conference room of the Brunson Medical Complex on N. Bragg Street. A good number was present to discuss the future.
The group elected Tiffany Holland to serve as Chairperson and Bobbie Webb to serve as co-chair. Tammy Hensley was elected secretary. The meeting was facilitated by Kimber Knight.
The coalition went through a planning exercise and agreed to set three areas of emphasis for the coming year. The three areas that will be worked on are a farmer's market, kids health events and disease prevention. Future meeting will plan the details of the type projects and events to be carried out.
The organization also spent some time talking about and planning a fundraiser for October 28th to be held in the Warren City Park.
