Phone and Internet Outages Reported

There have been a number of reports of ATT outages around the River Region. Both internet, land lines, and cell phones have been affected.
Update 3:56 p.m.: According to multiple readers, Verizon is also currently experiencing an outage.
Salineriverchronicle.com is still in business though, and will post any other updates here on our site.
