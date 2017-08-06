Sunday, August 6, 2017

Phone and Internet Outages Reported

There have been a number of reports of ATT outages around the River Region.  Both internet, land lines, and cell phones have been affected.

Update 3:56 p.m.:  According to multiple readers, Verizon is also currently experiencing an outage.

Salineriverchronicle.com is still in business though, and will post any other updates here on our site.
