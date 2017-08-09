SEACAC Seeks Board Member for Drew County Low-Income Sector

Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation's Governing Board of Directors is seeking to fill the Drew County Low Income Sector position on its board as a voice of the low-income communities.
A board member must participate in the decision-making, development, planning, implementation, and evolution of the agency's programs.
SEACAC's governing board is also required to include at least one member with background or expertise in fiscal management and accounting, early childhood education and development, and a licensed attorney familiar with issues that come before the governing board.
There will be a community meeting to nominate and elect a low-income candidate to be considered as the low-income representative of Drew County. This meeting will be held on Thursday, August 24th, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Drew County Fair Grounds 2100 Hwy 35 South, Monticello, AR.
The low-income community is strongly encouraged to attend.
SEACAC serves Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha, and Drew Counties.
