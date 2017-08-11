Friday, August 11, 2017

Simple Simon's Pizza of Warren Sponsoring Reading Reward Program At Eastside Elementary

Simple Simon's Pizza of Warren will be sponsoring the Simple Simon's Pizza Reading Reward for the 2017-18 school year for all students at Eastside Elementary School. Students will be eligible to earn a Reading Award certificate throughout the school year each time they move up a reading level in their classes. Each student who receives this award may take their certificate to Simple Simon's Pizza and receive a FREE small single topping pizza. Eastside released a statement saying "thank you so much to Simple Simon's Pizza for making students success in our community a priority and sponsoring this wonderful program!" Simple Simon's Pizza is owned and operated by David and Julie King of Warren.
