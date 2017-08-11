Simple Simon's Pizza of Warren Sponsoring Reading Reward Program At Eastside Elementary

Simple Simon's Pizza of Warren will be sponsoring the Simple Simon's Pizza Reading Reward for the 2017-18 school year for all students at Eastside Elementary School. Students will be eligible to earn a Reading Award certificate throughout the school year each time they move up a reading level in their classes. Each student who receives this award may take their certificate to Simple Simon's Pizza and receive a FREE small single topping pizza. Eastside released a statement saying "thank you so much to Simple Simon's Pizza for making students success in our community a priority and sponsoring this wonderful program!" Simple Simon's Pizza is owned and operated by David and Julie King of Warren.
