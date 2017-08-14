Southeast Arkansas Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated

The Southeast Arkansas Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated
will hold their Annual Debutante Cotillion Informational Meeting on Wednesday, August
30, 2017 at the University of Arkansas at Monticello-Sorrels Hall at 6:00pm. This is the
fourth year for the debutante cotillion. This year the program will extend to Beaus. The
debutantes and beaus will participate in various activities to build self-esteem, self-
confidence, an awareness of volunteerism, commitment to education, and personal
accomplishment that encompass the Five-Point programmatic thrust of the sorority. By
participating, the debutantes and beaus ‘dedication, motivation, and commitment will
enable them to pursue their goals and become a valuable part of their communities.
A portion of the proceeds will be used to provide scholarships for the young women and men who
wish to further their education upon graduation.
Southeast Arkansas Alumnae Chapter serves, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha, and Drew Counties.
We invite all seniors to the informational meeting. For more information, please contact
Reshanae Crift at (870) 723-3514 or via email recrift@gmail.com
For more information about Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, please view the website,
http://www.deltasigmatheta.org.
