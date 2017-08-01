Torres Accepts Scholarship

EL DORADO—Abigail Torres, a 2017 graduate of Warren High School, has accepted a Student Ambassador Scholarship to attend South Arkansas Community College in the fall.
She is the daughter of Hector Torres and Yolanda Torres of Warren. In high school she was a member of Beta Club, SkillsUSA, Future Business Leaders of America, Health Occupation Student Association, Junior Rotarians, Spanish Club and the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps. She was a Warren High character coach and received a Spirit of Prudential Community Award.
