UAM Professor Edits Award-Winning Newsletter

MONTICELLO, AR — The English Pub: ACTELA Newsletter, edited by Kay Walter of the University of Arkansas at Monticello and published by the Arkansas Council of Teachers of English Language Arts, has been named as a recipient of the 2017 NCTE Affiliate Newsletter of Excellence Award given by the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE).
Established in 1992, the award recognizes outstanding newsletters of affiliates of NCTE that have published a minimum of three newsletters from May 2016 through the program deadline on May 1, 2017.
Newsletter submissions are judged on content (particularly the inclusion of current, pertinent information with a good balance between theory, practice, and professional growth information), quality of writing, a clear and accurately defined purpose for the publication, a format which aids the reader in locating information and is easy to read, and the use of graphics to aid the overall effectiveness of the newsletter.
The award winners will be announced at the 2017 NCTE Annual Convention in St. Louis, during the Affiliate Roundtable Breakfast November 19.
Walter joined the UAM faculty in 2006. She holds a bachelor of arts degree from UAM, a master's degree from the University of Central Arkansas, and a Ph.D. from Texas A&M University.
For more information about the NCTE Affiliate Newsletter of Excellence Award, see http://www.ncte.org/affiliates/awards/newsletter.
