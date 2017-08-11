Warren Police Make Arrest In Vehicle Theft

The Warren Police Department was notified about a missing vehicle on August 9th around 10;42 P.M. The truck was reported stolen from the Economy Inn located on Church street in Warren. The Department immediately issued a Bolo ( be on the look out ) to other law enforcement agencies.
The truck was located by the Monticello Police Department and Kayla Raeann Ward, age 26 of Hampton was arrested. She has been charged with two felonies, one for theft of the truck and another for theft of credit cards and a personnel ID.
The suspect is in jail pending a $20,000.00 bond.
