Friday, August 11, 2017

Warren Police Officer Completes Training

Warren Police Officer Shauna Adkins has recently graduated from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy.  She finished  #1 in her class academically.  

All police officers must attend and pass the Academy in order to work in law enforcement in Arkansas.  They have a limited time period to attend and successfully complete the training.  
A certificate is issued to all who pass.

Each police officer hired by the Warren Police Department must attend the academy if not previously certified.
at 11:13 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)