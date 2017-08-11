Warren Police Officer Completes Training

Warren Police Officer Shauna Adkins has recently graduated from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy. She finished #1 in her class academically.
All police officers must attend and pass the Academy in order to work in law enforcement in Arkansas. They have a limited time period to attend and successfully complete the training.
A certificate is issued to all who pass.
Each police officer hired by the Warren Police Department must attend the academy if not previously certified.
