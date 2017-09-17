Accident Results in Fatality

Police and ambulance were called to West Central Street ( Highway 278B ) Saturday night, September 16th about 9:00 P.M. to respond to an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrain.
A vehicle was traveling west on Central and hit a pedestrian walking west near the west-bound fog line. The individual hit, according to the Arkansas State Police, was Percy L. Gavin, Jr. of Warren, age 59. Mr. Gavin was transported to UAMS hospital in Little Rock and passed away around 11:30 P.M.
The driver was from the New Edinburg area and is 23 years old. According to state police, the death appears to be a tragic accident and the investigation is being completed.
The incident took place just across the street from the Union Hill Baptist Church. Law Enforcement officers with the Arkansas State Police, Warren police Department and the Bradley County Sheriff's Office were on the scene.
