Another Paint Class Set For September 18 In Warren

A group of ten students will be gathering in the party room at Simple Simon's for a two hour painting class in which each student will get to leave with their completed painting. All supplies are furnished. All you have to bring is yourself.
This is the third class Reep has taught so far, and he says he is looking forward to another fun time taking his students step-by-step through an entire painting. "We seriously do have a great time, and at the end of the day, I want everyone who takes the class to feel relaxed and welcome," said Reep. He said that the class is for any skill level painter. "You do not have to have any experience painting at all, as I literally walk you through each stage of creating the landscape," he continued.
It's a monthly class that costs just $35. This month the class will be painting a Mountain Lake Sunset scene.(as seen above) Space is limited, so reserve your spot today.
