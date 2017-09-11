Arkansas Superior Federal Credit Union Celebrates 60th Anniversary with Diamond Ring Giveaway

In celebration of their 60th Anniversary, Arkansas Superior Federal Credit Union is hosting a community-wide drawing event where one lucky finalist will take home a 1-carat diamond ring from Cooper's Fine Jewelry. The six finalists were randomly drawn over the past six months via a contest held on ASFCU's Facebook page. Other prizes include cash ranging from $100 to $500.
The even starts with punch, cookies, and door prizes at 1pm, and commences with the grand prize drawing event at 2pm. There were over 2,000 entries from Warren, Monticello and the surrounding communities. The six finalists can be viewed at www.asfcu.coop/diamond .
