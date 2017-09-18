Arrest Made in Sexual Assault and Solicitation Charges

According to the Warren Police Department, Jarad Everett, age 27, SEABEC welding instructor, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault II and sexual solicitation. According to the police spokesperson, Everett is currently in jail. CID Sergeant Tim Nichols of the WPD indicated that the investigation began late last week and the department was assisted by the Warren School District and the Monticello Police Department. The arrest was made Monday, September 18, 2017.
