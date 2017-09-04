Arrest Report: Sept. 4, 2017

Mary Langford, 1413 S. Main St., Warren, AR, age 27, charged with possession of controlled substance (meth), possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (8-29-17)
Matthew Smith, 218 Calhoun 231, Hampton, AR, age 20, charged with driving on suspended license and arrested on warrant (9-31-17)
Brandon Harris, 1026 Pierson St., Warren, AR, age 30, charged with DWI, refused breath test, no seat belt, drivers license suspended, driving left of center (9-2-17)
Telesia Sterling, 154 Bradley 274 Rd., Warren, AR, age 24, charged with domestic battery 3rd (9-2-17)
Roderick Ridgell, 406 N. Dillard St., Monticello, AR, age 36, charged with driving on suspended license and public intoxication (9-3-17)
