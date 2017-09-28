Thursday, September 28, 2017

Arts Council Presents hal evans

The Arkansas Arts Council and Poetry Outloud will present hal evans Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at Warren High School.  Mr. evans is a man of many hats.  He is an actor, a coach, a director, a playwright, poet, producer songwriter, and teaching artist.
