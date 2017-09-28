News
Thursday, September 28, 2017
Arts Council Presents hal evans
The Arkansas Arts Council and Poetry Outloud will present hal evans Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at Warren High School. Mr. evans is a man of many hats. He is an actor, a coach, a director, a playwright, poet, producer songwriter, and teaching artist.
at
1:23 PM
