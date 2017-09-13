Bake Sale at Human Development Center

The Volunteer Council of the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center will hold a "Bake Sale" Friday, September 15th on the campus of the Center just north of U. S. highway 278. The event will run from 8:30 A.M. till 3:30 P.M. Baked goods will be available in the small gym and the sale is open to the public. All proceeds will go to the Volunteer Council to be used to benefit the clients of the Center and the employees. Signs will give directions to the sale and all items will cost $1.00 each.
The Volunteer Council exists to raise money and assist the clients and the Center in ways that state funds cannot be used and to support the employees. The council is made up of volunteers who give their time free of charge to support the work of the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center.
The SE Human Development Center treats nearly 100 clients and their families. Around 200 people work at the facility. It is operated 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Training and medical care are key components of the services rendered.
The Volunteer Council exists to raise money and assist the clients and the Center in ways that state funds cannot be used and to support the employees. The council is made up of volunteers who give their time free of charge to support the work of the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center.
The SE Human Development Center treats nearly 100 clients and their families. Around 200 people work at the facility. It is operated 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Training and medical care are key components of the services rendered.
No comments:
Post a Comment