Tuesday, September 26, 2017
BCASEA Donates School Supplies
The Bradley County Chapter of ASEA donated school supplies to the local Warren Elementary Schools in August.
Sitting - Henrietta Collins; standing- Star Lattimore, Shemika Marshall, Terry Hopson, Lekisha Miller, Alicia Jones, Cynthia Wheeler, Ruthie Davis, Jacob Smith, Sandra Atkins, Connie Washington, and taking the picture - Sheila Smith.
