Big Crowd for 100 Men's Day Celebration

|100 Men Choir
A large crowd was present Sunday, September 17th for the 100 Men's Day Celebration hosted by St James A.M.E. Church. Presiding Elder/Pastor James R. Hooper welcomed church members, guest and the "Men In Black Choir to the service. The Choir performed several numbers and did an outstanding job. Everette Wallace of St James help organize the event and the welcome was given by Bro. Jamontae Henderson. Bro. Larry Nash presented the Litany.
|Rev. Williams and Rev. Hooper
Dr. Cecil Williams , Pastor of St. John A.M.E. Church of Pine Bluff was the guest speaker. He spoke on "The Cost of Discipleship." Rev. Williams presented a dynamic sermon. It was well received.
St James is among Warren's most active and community minded churches. It has a long history of service to the community.
No comments:
Post a Comment